An Unusual Tradition in Africa: Men Decorate Themselves to Attract Women's Attention

The Wodaabe tribe, living in the Sahel region of West Africa, holds a unique ceremony called Gerewol every year after the end of the rainy season. It combines music, dance, face paint, and courtship traditions.

One of the most interesting aspects of Gerewol is that the men pay special attention to their appearance. They draw various patterns on their faces, and wear bright clothing and ornaments.

The goal is to look as attractive as possible and draw the attention of women.

During the dances and songs, participants showcase their appearance, movements, and endurance. Special emphasis is also placed on making the whites of the eyes and teeth stand out more.

During the ceremony, men can sing and dance for hours. The women watch their performances, paying attention to their appearance and demeanor.

In this regard, Gerewol has a broader meaning than an ordinary holiday. Gerewol is one of the important events in the cultural life of the Wodaabe people, combining communal celebration, art, and courtship traditions.

The most remarkable aspect is that in this ceremony, the appearance of the men is evaluated by the women.