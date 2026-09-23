Huawei Kirin 9050 Pro chip outperforms Apple A17 Pro

After causing a major shift in the global technology market, China's Huawei has achieved another unexpected breakthrough. According to ixbt.com, analyses conducted by the research firm Bernstein Research revealed that the Huawei Kirin 9050 Pro processor outperformed the Apple A17 Pro chip in Geekbench tests. This result is considered by many experts to be an overlooked but highly significant technological achievement. This is reported by news source.

This new generation processor was first introduced to the public earlier this year in September alongside the triple-foldable Mate XT 2 smartphone. It is worth noting that Huawei has not officially disclosed the specific technical process details used in manufacturing this chip. However, independent researchers have studied its capabilities in depth and reached interesting conclusions.

High performance despite technological disparity

According to the Bernstein Research report, the Kirin 9050 Pro is primarily based on a process compatible with 7nm technology. Although it relies on older technology compared to Apple's modern 3nm A17 Pro processor, it managed to demonstrate its high efficiency in synthetic tests.

Specifically, in the multi-core test of the popular Geekbench 6 benchmark, this Chinese-made chip demonstrated that it is faster than the Apple flagship. It is known that multi-core tests are the primary criterion for evaluating the compatibility and overall efficiency of multiple computing cores.

Architectural achievements and future milestones

Analysts believe that deep architectural improvements by Huawei engineers played a decisive role in achieving such high performance. As a result, the 7nm-class processor is able to provide performance that can compete with chips belonging to the more modern 4nm class.

Nevertheless, international experts provide an objective assessment, noting that there is still much work to be done. In particular, it is noted that China's progress remains nearly 30% behind until Apple's upcoming, more advanced 2nm A20 Pro developments.

Overall, these research results show that Huawei continues to create a competitive ecosystem despite sanctions and restrictions. This achievement indicates that the balance of power in the global semiconductor market is shifting.