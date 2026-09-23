Tohir Sodiqov fulfills promise made to fan during concert (video)

·44·Culture
Tohir Sodiqov fulfills promise made to fan during concert (video)

During the "Bojalar" concert, Tohir Sodiqov tossed one of the gold-embroidered robes gifted to him by his disciples into the hall, promising that whoever caught it would receive a guitar as a gift.

Unexpectedly, the fan who caught the robe immediately became the center of attention in the concert hall. At first, some thought this was part of the concert program, an episode staged for the show. However, Tohir Sodiqov soon fulfilled his promise in practice. The singer published a video on his social media page showing that he kept his word.

By gifting a guitar to his fan, the artist demonstrated that what was said at the concert was not just a show, but a genuine promise.

"He can come right into our 2027 concert wearing this robe and guitar. We made a promise, and we fulfilled what we said," the artist wrote.

Thus, the unexpected and interesting event at the concert ended with a memorable gift for the fan.

Tohir SodiqovBojalar concertguitar gift2027 concert
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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