Father helped his daughter make her dream come true (video)

In the city of Ciudad Arce, El Salvador, a father's assistance to his daughter during the Independence Day parade caught the attention of many. This was reported by CR Hoy.

The incident occurred on September 15 during festive events organized on the occasion of the country's 205th anniversary of Independence. The little girl, who has difficulty walking and standing independently, dreamed of performing as a participant in the parade.

To make the girl's wish come true, her father stayed by her side throughout the entire performance. He held her firmly by the waist, helping her to move and stand upright.

With her father's support, the little girl continued her performance to the sound of music throughout the parade and completed the event to the end. Footage of them during the parade spread on social networks, attracting the attention of numerous users.

Local publications covered this situation as a touching example of parental support and efforts to make a child's dream come true.