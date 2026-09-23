Socceroos prepare for matches against Brazil

The Australian national team has gathered for the first time since their exit from the 2026 World Cup and has begun preparations for two friendly matches against Brazil. Goal.com reports that while the team's experienced leader Jackson Irvine has demanded constant improvement from the players, Sporting CP talent Nestori Irankunda has highly rated the potential of the new generation. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Australians have reunited for the first time since their Round of 16 appearance at the World Cup in July. A serious test awaits the team: they will host five-time world champions Brazil in Townsville on Friday, and will face them again next Tuesday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Important preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup

This two-match series serves as crucial preparation ahead of the Asian Cup, which begins in Saudi Arabia in January. The head coach and players aim to continue the positive momentum from the summer season in these matches against world-class opposition.

Experienced midfielder Jackson Irvine urged his teammates to raise the overall standard of requirements from the very first hours of the training camp. He emphasized that while the World Cup campaign was full of great moments, the team must develop relentlessly to succeed in the Asian Cup.

New talents and national team potential

Irvine noted that the inclusion of young players in the squad is a great opportunity to test Australia's depth. According to him, the team needs to take another step forward.

In turn, winger Nestori Irankunda also expressed his confidence in Australia's generation of young players. The 20-year-old, who recently transferred from Watford to Portuguese club Sporting CP, aims to solidify his place in the national team.