Sensation at the White House: Trump shows a fountain pen instead of Biden, Xi Jinping bursts into laughter

·96·World
Sensation at the White House: Trump shows a fountain pen instead of Biden, Xi Jinping bursts into laughter

A rare moment in the history of world diplomacy, rich in political gestures and unusual humor, has become the center of attention in international media. An unexpected event occurred while viewing the gallery of symbolic portraits of US presidents during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Showing the presidential gallery to the Chinese leader, Trump pointed to the image of a symbolic fountain pen placed in lieu of an official portrait when it came to Joe Biden.

Seeing this unexpected political trolling and sarcasm, Xi Jinping burst into genuine laughter and, forgetting diplomatic coldness for a moment, could not hide his amusement. Trump's mockery of his rival Biden's presidency as "a period consisting solely of signing documents with a fountain pen" is sparking heated discussions in political circles. So, is this just an unusual joke or a deeply symbolic gesture in grand politics?

"The fountain pen portrait, Xi Jinping's smile, and Trump's irony": 5 key points of the event

The most important facts from the sensational situation in the White House gallery:

  • Fountain pen in place of Biden: An image of a symbolic fountain pen was placed instead of Joe Biden among the row of presidential portraits;

  • Xi Jinping's unexpected reaction: The Chinese leader burst into genuine laughter after Trump's comment and the exhibit shown;

  • Political sarcasm and trolling: Trump portrayed his rival Biden as a "fountain pen" who blindly signs orders and documents;

  • Out-of-protocol diplomacy: Informal and open communication behind the scenes of the official meeting between the two major leaders was observed;

  • Global media attention: This video clip and photos gathered millions of views on social networks within a few hours.

Situation in the presidential gallery: Comparison of portraits and political gestures

Analysis of the exposition in the White House gallery and Trump's political assessment:

President and leader personality

Image / exhibit status in the gallery

Gesture and meaning given by Trump

Barack Obama

Official portrait in a traditional frame

Recognition as the former leader of the Democratic era

Donald Trump

Official photo in a classic gilded frame

High praise for US national interests and his own era

Joe Biden

Image of a fountain pen instead of an official portrait

Symbol of "an administration without independent decisions, only signing documents"

Xi Jinping's reaction

Open laughter outside of diplomatic protocol

Understanding Trump's joke and informal acceptance of the situation

Geopolitical and psychological expertise: Why did Xi Jinping burst into laughter?

Conclusions of international political scientists and protocol experts:

  • "Personal diplomacy and informal connection": Trump always strives to establish a direct psychological connection with world leaders by breaking classical diplomatic molds; Xi Jinping's laughter showed that the Chinese leader also has a positive attitude towards Trump's direct, open style;

  • Geopolitical assessment of the Biden administration: US-China relations had intensified during Biden's era due to sanctions and restrictions; Trump ridiculing Biden merely as a signing pen may also have symbolic political meaning for Beijing;

  • Domestic politics reflected in the foreign arena: Trump once again proved that he can strongly drive US domestic political struggle and the pre-election agenda even during international visits.

In your opinion, is Donald Trump placing a fountain pen instead of Joe Biden and showing it to Xi Jinping a sign of political skill or going beyond protocol boundaries? Personally, how do you assess the Chinese leader's such open laughter? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of an interesting moment in world politics with all your friends!

Donald TrumpXi JinpingWhite House Galleryfountain pen
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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