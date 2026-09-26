Samsung Faces Patent Dispute and Ban Risk in the US

The US company Ioengine has filed a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, accusing the South Korean tech giant of unauthorized use of five patents related to connectivity and data exchange. According to ixbt.com, this legal dispute could significantly impact sales of Samsung's most popular products in the US market, including flagship smartphones and SSDs. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

The case is currently being heard in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The plaintiff claims that Samsung has been using these technologies in its devices without obtaining the necessary authorization or paying licensing fees, which constitutes a severe violation of intellectual property rights.

List of devices named in the lawsuit

In the complaint filed by Ioengine, certain devices are cited as direct examples. This list includes the following popular products:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone

Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch

Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds

Samsung T7 portable SSD

However, it was noted that this list is not exhaustive and that claims could be expanded to other product categories in the future. Ioengine is seeking compensation in the form of a 'reasonable royalty' for damages incurred over the past period, although no specific amount has been disclosed in the lawsuit yet.

Potential consequences of a court injunction

In addition to financial compensation, the plaintiff aims to secure a permanent injunction banning the sale of certain Galaxy smartphones and portable SSDs. If the court grants this request, Samsung would be forced to halt activities deemed infringing in the US, which could block the supply of certain devices to American consumers.

Nevertheless, experts emphasize that this is a worst-case scenario. Samsung could resolve the issue by modifying its technologies or temporarily disabling certain features in accordance with a court order. Ioengine is also considering the alternative of forcing Samsung to pay ongoing licensing fees for the use of the technologies.