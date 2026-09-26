Kylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concerned

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Kylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concerned

During the latest match of the French national team, striker Kylian Mbappé was forced to leave the pitch after suffering a left knee injury. As reported by Goal.com, this situation has caused serious concern not only for national team fans but also for Real Madrid's management, as the star player's physical condition has become a major issue ahead of crucial club fixtures. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

This match held special significance for the French, as the legendary Zinedine Zidane joined the coaching staff for the first time as head coach of the France national team. Although the new manager aimed to start his tenure with a victory, the highlights of the match were overshadowed by the injury to the team's top scorer.

A goal and sudden concern in the match

In the 54th minute of the game, Turkey national team defender Bardakcı made a mistake while clearing the ball from the penalty area. Following an attack built from midfield, Olise provided a perfect opportunity for Kylian Mbappé, who opened the scoring with his signature precision.

Although the stadium erupted in joy after the goal, the celebration was short-lived. Shortly after celebrating the strike, the 25-year-old player signaled that he was feeling severe pain in his left knee, collapsed on the pitch, and required medical attention.

Medical assistance and leaving the pitch

The France national team medical staff immediately rushed onto the pitch to treat the player's knee. Despite the initial pain, Kylian Mbappé attempted to continue playing and returned to the field for a short period.

However, the knee injury took its toll, and the star striker collapsed again, signaling to the coaching staff that he could not continue. Zinedine Zidane was forced to substitute his key player in his very first match as head coach.

Kylian MbappéReal MadridZinedine ZidaneFranceInjury
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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