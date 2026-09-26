Is there an angry person at home? What does family peace start with?

·42·Society
Is there an angry person at home? What does family peace start with?

One person's constant nervousness, loud voice, or harsh attitude at home can affect the atmosphere of the entire household. Conversely, peace and composure bring a completely different spirit to the relationships among family members.

What does the blessing of a home start with?

A household consists of more than just walls and furniture. The words spoken there, relationships, and people's treatment of one another also shape the home environment.

Constant quarrels, shouting, and nervousness can mentally exhaust people. Especially when loved ones speak harshly to each other, it affects affection and trust over time.

Therefore, it is important for everyone in the family to pay attention to their attitude.

Calmness is also a great value

Speaking calmly, listening to each other, taking a slight break during nervous moments, and resolving problems without shouting help form a healthy environment at home.

Because the true blessing of a home is not just in material well-being. Peace of mind, mutual respect, and peaceful relationships with loved ones are also great wealth for a person.

Sometimes, big deeds are not required to change the atmosphere at home. A little composure, a little patience, and a kind word said to each other can change many things.

home environmentfamily relationshipsharsh speakingnervousness
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

If your whole life were screened as a film, could you watch it with your family?If your whole life were screened as a film, could you watch it with your family?20 September 10:02When is making noise no longer allowed? New rules come into forceWhen is making noise no longer allowed? New rules come into force11 September 08:34“Shameful Neighborhood,” “Embarrassing Household”: New Controversy in Chinoz...“Shameful Neighborhood,” “Embarrassing Household”: New Controversy in Chinoz...6 August 16:11Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?30 August 06:56Foreign tourists who accidentally ended up in an Uzbek wedding are amazed: Oriental hospitality (video)Foreign tourists who accidentally ended up in an Uzbek wedding are amazed: Oriental hospitality (video)24 September 22:49September 20 — Wife Appreciation Day: A unique celebration of family happiness and love!September 20 — Wife Appreciation Day: A unique celebration of family happiness and love!20 September 12:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan