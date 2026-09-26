Harvard scientists' sensational discovery — the enemy of cholesterol and the secret to longevity

·49·Health
Harvard scientists' sensational discovery — the enemy of cholesterol and the secret to longevity

In the field of healthy lifestyles and proper nutrition, world scientists have announced an astonishing discovery related to the human body and longevity. Large-scale scientific research conducted by researchers at Harvard University has proven that people who love spicy foods live significantly longer than others. According to the scientists' conclusion, consuming spicy foods and peppers at least once a day in the daily diet reduces the risk of dying from various fatal diseases by as much as 14 percent.

The main factor behind such a magical effect is that peppers and natural spices contain powerful bioactive substances (specifically capsaicin) that protect the cardiovascular system. These substances actively lower "bad" cholesterol levels in the blood and maintain triglyceride levels within a healthy norm. As a result, blood vessels are cleansed, and the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and metabolic disorders drops sharply.

"The 14% salvation, cholesterol control, and the pepper miracle": 5 key points of the Harvard study

The most important medical conclusions from the official research by scientists:

  • Risk of death reduced by 14%: In those who consume spicy food at least once a day, the risk of premature death drops by 14 percent;

  • Conclusion of Harvard scientists: The study was systematically confirmed by specialists from the prestigious Harvard University;

  • Fight against "bad" cholesterol: Bioactive substances in pepper stop the formation of cholesterol plaques in blood vessels;

  • Triglyceride balance: Spices accelerate metabolism and normalize the fat balance;

  • Daily regularity factor: A positive medical result manifests only with the moderate and regular intake of spicy products.

Diet and health: Comparison between spicy food consumers and non-consumers

Indicators of the impact of dietary habits on life expectancy and the body:

Health indicators and criteria

Those who consume spicy food at least once a day

Those who avoid spicy food and spices

Risk of premature death from diseases

Drops by up to 14% (guarantee of longevity)

Remains at a standard average level

"Bad" cholesterol amount in the blood

Decreases due to bioactive substances

Likelihood of being high and depositing in vessels

Triglyceride level

Maintained at a consistently healthy norm

High risk of imbalance and obesity

Metabolism and vascular elasticity

High blood circulation and accelerated metabolism

Slower blood circulation, tendency to spasms

Scientists' recommendation (Harvard)

Introduce into the daily diet in moderation

Learn gradually if necessary

Medical and nutritional expertise: Why does pepper save the heart and blood vessels?

Conclusions of cardiologists, nutritionists, and medical experts:

  • "Power of bioactive components": The capsaicin substance in pepper dilates blood vessels, improves endothelial function, and prevents blood clot formation; this exact factor sharply reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke;

  • Metabolic effect and breakdown of fats: Normal triglyceride levels protect the liver from fatty infiltration and curb excessive weight gain; spicy food slightly raises body temperature, helping calories burn faster;

  • Rule of moderation is important: Experts recommend patients with ulcers in the gastrointestinal tract or acute gastritis to consume spicy food cautiously, only under medical supervision.

Do you frequently consume hot peppers and spicy foods in your daily life? Personally, how do you assess the discovery by Harvard scientists that spicy food extends life by 14 percent? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this extremely vital and beneficial news for health with all your loved ones!

Harvard Universitycapsaicinhealthy nutritioncardiology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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