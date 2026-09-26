Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia appeals to the military

Saudi Arabia Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan has called on military personnel serving at the country's borders to stand ready against the Houthis and fulfill their duties.

«Stand in a single rank»

The Mufti's appeal was addressed to the military personnel and coalition forces serving on the Saudi border. He urged the troops to be patient, vigilant, and united, and to strictly follow the orders of their commanders.

Sheikh Saleh al-Fawzan emphasized that defending the country's territory and repelling any aggression against it is a vital mission. In his address, he stated that the military must also be prepared to sacrifice their lives while carrying out their duties.

At a time of escalating tensions

The Mufti's appeal coincides with a period of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. In recent weeks, it has been reported that the Houthis carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, to which the Saudi side responded with airstrikes.

In his prayer, the Mufti also asked for Saudi Arabia and Yemen to be protected from various dangers.