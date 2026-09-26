A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!

·42·Uzbekistan
A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!

A fundamental shift is taking place in Uzbekistan's utilities sector, aimed at protecting consumer rights and strengthening the financial responsibility of energy enterprises. Under Presidential Decree No. PF-202 of September 22, 2026, «On additional measures to incentivize the rational use of electricity in economic sectors», for the first time in the country's history, a mechanism is being established to pay compensation to consumers for interruptions in electricity supply and violations of regulatory deadlines.

The government has been tasked with drafting a regulation that provides for the liability of power supply enterprises for violating continuous supply standards. According to this innovation, in cases where scheduled or emergency outages exceed established permissible time norms, the damage caused will be compensated in favor of consumers. The draft document, involving the Ministry of Energy and relevant agencies, is scheduled to be fully prepared and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval by December 2026.

«Decree No. PF-202, ASKUE metering, and the December deadline»: 5 main points of the compensation system

The most important facts coming into force regarding the payment of compensation to consumers:

  • Financial liability precedent: In Uzbekistan, for the first time, power suppliers are being held financially liable for prolonged outages;

  • Presidential Decree No. PF-202: The historic decree dated September 22, 2026, officially established the procedure for drafting compensation for damages caused;

  • Ready by December 2026: The Ministry of Energy and interested agencies are required to submit the new draft regulation to the government by the end of the year;

  • Strict limits for repairs: The new regulations will clearly define the maximum permissible time limits for emergency restoration work;

  • Automatic calculation via ASKUE: In case of deadline violations, compensation funds are planned to be recalculated and credited to consumers' accounts through the ASKUE billing system.

Power supply responsibility: Comparison of the current situation and the expected compensation mechanism

Quality requirements and criteria of responsibility in energy supply:

Criteria and parameters

Current system status

New procedure expected from December 2026

Liability for prolonged outages

Mostly administrative and technical explanations

Direct financial compensation to the consumer

Emergency restoration deadlines

There are certain limits, but the punishment system is weak

Strict time limits and fines for violations

Calculation process

Citizen appeals and lengthy investigations

Automated recalculation via the ASKUE system

Legal basis and initiative

General rules and internal industry regulations

Presidential Decree No. PF-202 of 2026

Supplier enterprise interest

Outages did not lead to financial losses

Every extra hour costs the enterprise

Economic and legal expertise: Why this decision will qualitatively change the energy system?

Conclusions of energy sector experts, economists, and lawyers:

  • «Financial pressure is the only guarantee of quality»: Previously, power grid enterprises only lost revenue for unsold kilowatts when the power supply was cut off; now, having the supplier pay out of pocket for every hour the outage drags on will force them to eliminate emergencies immediately and strengthen networks;

  • Unlocking the full potential of the ASKUE system: Electronic meters record the loss and restoration of voltage in the grid down to the second; the system's automatic calculation of compensation for the consumer's billing without human factor ensures transparency;

  • Protecting the economy and business: The financial damage of malfunctioning refrigerators, machinery, and household appliances due to unexpected power outages in industrial enterprises, small workshops, and residential homes will finally have a way to be legally compensated.

In your opinion, will the practice of paying compensation for long-term power outages be able to improve the quality of power grids in regions and cities? How fairly do you think the process of recalculating funds through the ASKUE system will work? Leave your comments below and share this important news widely so that all consumers know their rights!

PF-202Ministry of EnergyASKUEPower supply compensation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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