The high-level week of the 81st General Assembly taking place at the United Nations headquarters in New York became the scene of one of the sharpest and most sensational demarches in modern diplomatic history. The moment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium on September 24, dozens of countries around the world, including the delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, demonstratively walked out of the assembly hall in open protest.

The sudden emptying of a large part of the hall demonstrated the international community's firm response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East and official Tel Aviv's policies. Following this unexpected and mass boycott, a representative of the Israeli delegation walked through the UN General Assembly hall, carefully noting down exactly which countries' diplomats had vacated their seats and conducting a peculiar "roll-call check." This event is being assessed in global media and political circles as the most resonant diplomatic event of the year.

«Mass boycott, empty hall, and the Israeli list»: 5 key points of the UN event

The most important official facts from the sensational confrontation at the 81st General Assembly:

The boycott began as Netanyahu took the podium: As soon as the Israeli Prime Minister began speaking, many foreign delegations left the hall;

The firm position of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan: Central Asian countries, in particular the delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, also left the meeting hall in protest;

Empty tribuness: Due to the mass demarche, Netanyahu was forced to deliver his speech in a half-empty hall, without many key partners;

Inspection by Israeli representatives in the hall: The Israeli side walked around the hall and drew up a list of all countries that expressed opposition;

Signal of global political isolation: This demarche was an open and united diplomatic gesture by the international community from the UN podium.

UN 81st General Assembly: Comparison of diplomatic reactions during Netanyahu's speech

Indicators of the situation in the meeting hall and the actions of the delegations:

Diplomatic participants Behavior in the UN hall Expressed political meaning and gesture Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Left the hall right at the start of the speech Firm intolerance regarding peace and the rule of international law Many other boycotting countries Demonstratively emptied and left the hall Global diplomatic isolation against the policy of official Tel Aviv Israeli delegation Conducted an inspection across the hall and recorded the countries Documentation and political observation of countries that expressed protest Benjamin Netanyahu Continued to deliver a speech in a half-empty hall Advancing his agenda despite international objections

Geopolitical and diplomatic expertise: Why is Uzbekistan's step being praised?

Conclusions of international relations analysts and commentators:

«Foreign policy based on justice and principles»: International humanitarian law, peace, and humanitarian principles take center stage in Uzbekistan's foreign policy vector; the announcement of a boycott of Netanyahu's speech testifies to Tashkent's fair and independent position at the UN level;

Central Asian solidarity: The identical and sharp reaction of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to this issue clearly demonstrated our region's unanimity on matters of global justice and peace;

The significance of Israel's inspection: The fact that Israeli representatives took notes around the hall clearly exposes that this boycott was an unexpected and serious psychological and diplomatic blow for Tel Aviv.

How do you think boycotting Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN podium will affect halting the tension in the Middle East? How do you personally assess the firm protest expressed by the delegations of Uzbekistan and other countries by leaving the hall? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis in global diplomacy with all our compatriots!