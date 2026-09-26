Some trading blocks at the “Ippodrom” market disconnected from electricity

·1·Society
Some trading blocks at the “Ippodrom” market disconnected from electricity

On September 25, power supply was cut off in some trading blocks in the area of the Chilanzar commodity market in Tashkent known as “Ippodrom”. This was reported by the Main Department of Emergency Situations of Tashkent city.

As noted, specialists from the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations conducted an inspection in the market area, revealing a number of serious violations of fire safety requirements. It was stated that these deficiencies could pose a threat to people's lives and health.

It is reported that the partial disconnection of the trading blocks from the power grid was carried out on the basis of a court decision.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, once the identified deficiencies are fully eliminated, the electricity supply in the trading blocks will be restored.

TashkentChilanzar marketIppodromMain Department of Emergency Situations
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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