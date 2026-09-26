Sellers of "poisonous coffee" exposed in Fergana: 4,860 products containing sibutramine...

Law enforcement agencies of the Fergana region conducted a large-scale operational event against the illegal circulation of potent substances that pose a serious threat to public health. During a special raid, a citizen was caught red-handed while selling 4 types of weight-loss coffee products and biologically active additives (BAA) containing potent substances harmful to human psyche and body for a total of 65 million soums.

During the operational event, a foreign national involved in this illegal chain was also detained as a suspect. According to the official conclusion of the expertise, it was fully confirmed that the confiscated 4,860 units of coffee and supplements contain the dangerous substance "sibutramine", the circulation of which is strictly restricted by law. In connection with this case, which could lead to severe consequences, a criminal case has been initiated under the relevant articles, and preliminary investigative actions are underway.

"4,860 products, 65 million soums, and the sibutramine tragedy": 5 key points of the operational raid

The most important official facts from the high-profile criminal case in Fergana:

The moment of arrest: The suspect was caught while selling illegal products worth 65 million soums;

Exposure of the foreign accomplice: It was revealed that a foreign national was also part of the criminal scheme and was arrested;

4,860 units of dangerous coffee: The total volume of the 4 types of confiscated products numbered in the thousands;

Sibutramine substance confirmed: Expert testing proved that the medicines and coffees contain a potent toxic substance;

Criminal case and investigation: Criminal liability has been established for the suspects, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Classification of confiscated products and comparison of risk indicators

Table of seized remedies and expert conclusions during the operational event:

Indicators and parameters Officially recorded data and facts Area where the crime was committed Fergana region (during the operational event) Status of detained individuals A local citizen and a foreign citizen Amount of the illegal transaction 65,000,000 soums in cash Volume of confiscated products 4,860 units of coffee and collagen/supplements in 4 types Detected hazardous substance "Sibutramine" (Potent chemical substance) Consequences caused Heart diseases, stroke, psychological addiction, and high blood pressure Legal measure and status Criminal case initiated, investigative actions are underway

Medical and forensic expertise: Why is sibutramine coffee extremely dangerous?

Conclusions of toxicologists, cardiologists, and industry specialists:

"The illusion of weight loss and a blow to the heart": Sibutramine directly affects the central nervous system, artificially suppressing appetite; however, its price is very high — it accelerates heart rate, sharply increases blood pressure, and multiplies the risk of heart attack and stroke;

The lie disguised as "natural coffee": Manufacturers and sellers advertise the product as seemingly "coffee consisting of 100% natural plants"; in reality, the synthetic sibutramine added to it destroys the body from within, causing severe psychosis and insomnia;

Black market and smuggling chain: The involvement of a foreign citizen in this matter indicates that these toxic products are being imported across the border through illegal channels; preventing such cases is of vital importance in preserving the gene pool of society.

In your opinion, is it time to completely ban various coffees and infusions sold on social networks with promises of easy and fast weight loss? What causes people to risk their health and purchase such remedies? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and widely share this important warning so that your loved ones do not become victims of toxic products!