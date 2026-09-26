Cold soda can increases iPhone 18 Pro performance by 25 percent

At a time when modern smartphones are becoming increasingly powerful, their efficiency under long-term loads often faces overheating issues. According to Ixbt.com, an unusual experiment conducted by developer and enthusiast Matt Birchler showed that additional external cooling can significantly expand the capabilities of flagship devices. Instead of using special coolers, he managed to increase the long-term performance of the iPhone 18 Pro by 25 percent using a simple can of cold sparkling water. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the experiment, the expert tested the capabilities of the Apple A20 Pro processor. A complex and long-lasting transcription process was chosen as the main task. Initial tests were carried out without any additional cooling measures. As a result, while the iPhone 18 Pro processed 447.9 words per second during the first run, the indicators began to drop sharply after repeated consecutive processes.

Throttling and overheating issues

It turned out that from approximately the seventh to the twentieth attempt, the operating speed stabilized at around 320 words per second. The main reason for this is the processor overheating during high-intensity loads and the activation of the throttling mechanism. The device is forced to automatically lower frequencies to keep the internal component temperatures within safe limits and prevent overheating.

To prevent this problem, Matt Birchler took a cold can of La Croix sparkling water straight from the refrigerator and placed it directly on the back panel of the iPhone 18 Pro. After that, he restarted the series of the first 20 tests. Interestingly, the result in the first cycle was slightly lower than in the uncooled state — 429.5 words per second.

Performance stability

However, in subsequent runs, the cooled gadget was able to maintain its high performance for much longer. Throughout the entire test series, the average result was 400.4 words per second. Compared to the previous results of the overheated device, this shows an increase of approximately 25 percent.

This experiment confirmed that the Apple A20 Pro processor can work significantly faster and more stably when performing long-lasting heavy calculations and tasks if it is protected from unnecessary heating. Although such a method is inconvenient in everyday life, it clearly showed that the true potential of mobile processors is limited by thermal constraints.