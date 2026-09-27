Roy Keane harshly criticizes Manchester City

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Roy Keane harshly criticizes Manchester City

The high-profile legal proceedings regarding financial irregularities in the English Premier League are causing heated discussions in the football world. As reported by Goal.com, following the guilty verdict on most of the 115 charges of financial misconduct brought against Manchester City, prominent experts and former players have begun to react sharply. In particular, Roy Keane, one of the legends of English football, emphasized that strict measures must be taken against the club, openly accusing them of choosing a path of deception. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Speaking on ITV, Roy Keane firmly stated that he does not agree with the recent statements made by Manchester City player Rodri. In his opinion, the club committed these violations willingly and must now answer for their actions. The former midfielder emphasized that the team's successes in recent years were not achieved fairly and that they must inevitably "take their medicine" (accept the punishment).

Damage caused to rival teams and managers' legacies

Against the backdrop of negotiations and court rulings, representatives of other top clubs are also demanding justice. Ian Wright supported his colleague's opinion, recalling that Liverpool and teams that competed fairly during the Jurgen Klopp era were deprived of their true opportunities. He noted that due to the violations, other teams and players were unable to achieve their rightful titles.

At present, the Manchester City management categorically denies the accusations and is preparing to file an appeal. In a letter to fans, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated that the process would be long and that the club is fully confident in its exoneration. He reminded that the team has overcome difficult trials in the past.

Financial claims and future risks

This legal battle could open the door to the largest financial claims in Premier League history. According to reports, teams such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United have reserved the right to claim up to £800 million in total compensation for damages. Some clubs intend to claim up to £200 million each.

For now, it is speculated that Manchester City could face severe penalties, such as being stripped of league titles, relegation to a lower division, or expulsion from the competition. As legal proceedings continue, the club's future remains under serious threat.

Roy KeaneManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsTransfers
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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