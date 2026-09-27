The Spanish national team dominated England from the opening minutes of their match at Wembley Stadium. According to Goal.com, the start of the match was very fortunate for the Spaniards, as Lamine Yamal capitalized on a defensive error to open the scoring. The hosts found themselves in a difficult position due to sloppy defensive play. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In just the second minute of the match, central defender Marc Guéhi held onto the ball too long near his own penalty area. Lamine Yamal, showing great alertness, stole the ball, drove toward the goal, and fired an excellent shot that hit the inside of the post before finding the net. This early goal significantly impacted the flow of the game.

Historical record and defensive errors

According to OptaJoe statistics, this goal by Lamine Yamal is the third-fastest goal conceded by the England national team at home, Wembley Stadium. The records remain held by Hungary in 1953 and Scotland in 1957, who both scored in the first minute.

Nevertheless, the Spanish national team could have extended their lead within the first thirty minutes. However, striker Ferran Torres squandered several favorable opportunities. In particular, despite scoring from a Fabián Ruiz pass, the referee ruled the goal out for offside.

Torres' missed opportunities

Shortly after, following a brilliant pass from Yamal, Ferran Torres found himself in another promising position. Jarell Quansah made a mistake in the defensive line, keeping Torres onside. However, the English goalkeeper James Trafford saved the striker's shot with his feet, sparing his team from an inevitable goal.

In the 27th minute, Rodri delivered a superb through ball from midfield. Once again, due to a defensive error, Ferran Torres found himself one-on-one but missed the target, sending the ball over the crossbar. These situations prevented Spain from further increasing their lead.

The England coaching staff must urgently address the gaps in defense to avoid a heavy defeat. Spain, meanwhile, hopes that the chances Torres missed will not cost them dearly in the end. The remainder of the match is generating great interest among fans and experts.