Kylian Mbappe's injury is not serious and he will play in El Clasico

Real Madrid fans and the coaching staff can breathe a sigh of relief: the knee injury sustained by the team's star, Kylian Mbappe, during the international break is much less serious than expected. According to Goal.com, the French forward is expected to be fully fit for the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona, putting an end to concerns at the Royal club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that the 25-year-old player left the pitch prematurely during the France national team's Nations League match. After the game held in Kocaeli, the biggest fear was a potential serious ligament tear. However, in-depth medical examinations conducted upon his return to Madrid confirmed that the worst-case scenario had been avoided.

Medical report and recovery timeline

According to an official statement from Real Madrid, the player has been diagnosed with a strain in the posterior capsule of his left knee. This type of injury typically requires a recovery period of 10 to 12 days. Doctors plan to manage the return of the striker, who has already scored 8 goals in 8 matches this season, with caution.

Given the timing of the injury, it is almost certain that Kylian Mbappe will miss the La Liga match against Villarreal and the Champions League away game against Roma. Nevertheless, there is high confidence that he will fully recover before the marquee clash at the end of October.

Important news ahead of El Clasico

The first showdown of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for October 25 at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium. With nearly a month until the match and the forward's recovery progressing positively, the coaching staff will not need to alter their tactical plans.

In the France national team camp, the situation initially looked very alarming. Zinedine Zidane, who recently took charge of the national team, was deeply concerned after his leader limped off the pitch shortly after scoring the winning goal. Subsequently, the French Football Federation allowed the player to return to Spain for treatment instead of participating in the matches against Belgium and Italy.

Kylian Mbappe also struggled with knee issues in some matches last season. For this reason, Real Madrid's medical staff is approaching the player's health with extreme caution and plans to integrate him into full team training without rushing. This is considered the most optimal decision for the club ahead of the Madrid derby and other crucial matches.