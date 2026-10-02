Manchester City Chairman's Meeting with UK Minister Revealed

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Manchester City Chairman's Meeting with UK Minister Revealed

The financial scandal surrounding Manchester City, one of the most influential clubs in English football, has begun to take on a political dimension. According to Bloomberg, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak held secret negotiations with British Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. This high-level meeting, which took place just eleven days before Manchester City was found guilty of breaching financial rules, has drawn public attention. This is reported by Goal.com .

The closed-door dialogue between the parties covered a wide range of issues, primarily focused on supporting and expanding United Arab Emirates investments in the UK. Discussions also included cooperation in trade, security, and defense. Although there is no evidence that the Premier League's legal case against the club was officially mentioned, the timing of the meeting and the proximity to the harsh verdict delivered by an independent commission are raising questions.

The intersection of politics and major investments

According to Alex Wickham, the British government had been previously warned by UAE officials. It is suggested that a severe verdict in the Manchester City case could dampen the UAE's interest in making major investments in the British economy. This demonstrates that violations in the world of football can impact not only the pitch but also international diplomacy and economic relations.

Against the backdrop of these events, an unprecedented legal process in the history of English football continues. An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious financial breaches over nine seasons, spanning from 2009/10 to 2017/18. The decision was severe, indicating that the club used sham commercial agreements to bypass spending restrictions.

The scale of financial fraud and irregularities

According to the commission's investigation, the club used hidden funding schemes to artificially inflate its revenue by over £830 million. These actions were reportedly taken to circumvent financial fair play rules set by both the Premier League and UEFA. The club's management claimed that the funds did not come from Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group, but from the court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

However, the panel of judges firmly rejected this defense strategy. The panel described the submitted statements as a post-hoc narrative fabricated to conceal the reality of the hidden funding scheme. It was also determined that Manchester City failed to cooperate with the Premier League during the investigation.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsKhaldoon Al MubarakEnglish Championship
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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