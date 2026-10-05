Young men are cutting their eyelashes for a "masculine look"

·83·World
Young men are cutting their eyelashes for a "masculine look"

An unusual beauty trend has emerged among young men around the world. Some guys are trying to trim or shorten their eyelashes in order to make their appearance look more "masculine".

Long eyelashes have long been considered a physical feature prized among women. As a result, a distinct industry specializing in the sale and application of false eyelashes has even formed.

However, long eyelashes are not always universally favored among men. Some representatives of so-called "alpha" groups consider long eyelashes to be a feminine trait and shorten them to make their appearance more stereotypically masculine.

Starting last year, videos began appearing on TikTok and other social media platforms showing young men having their eyelashes trimmed in barbershops or beauty salons. Although many thought this trend would soon disappear, it has instead begun to spread widely across various countries.

Some associate this tendency with "looksmaxxing" — an internet trend aimed at improving one's appearance as much as possible. But shortening eyelashes can be not only unusual, but also pose certain risks to the eyes.

Eyelashes protect the eyes from dust and various small particles, including dead skin cells and sweat. They also provide a certain level of protection against ultraviolet rays. Therefore, cutting eyelashes very short can leave the eyes more vulnerable to external influences.

This, in turn, increases the risk of problems such as infection, itching, and frequent discomfort. Eyelashes do grow back over time, but this process can take several months.

Proponents of the trend are shortening their eyelashes not to make them thicker or longer, but because they consider them to be a non-masculine feature. The desire to adapt one's appearance to a certain standard of "masculinity" also influences the spread of such a tendency.

In addition, the very use of sharp and fast-moving metal tools near the eye can pose a serious danger. A single wrong move during the eyelash-trimming process creates the probability of injuring the eye.

Interestingly, there is no scientific basis for linking eyelash shortening to masculinity. Eyelash length mainly depends on genetic characteristics, and long eyelashes can be found in both men and women.

Thus, perceiving long eyelashes as an exclusively female feature is not a scientific rule, but rather a cultural view formed in society.

Experts emphasize that the main function of eyelashes is not appearance, but eye protection. Therefore, in any cosmetic trend, it is important to consider health risks in addition to appearance.

LooksmaxxingTikTokBeauty trendsEyelashes
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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