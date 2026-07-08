20.5-centimeter eyelashes: doctors cannot find an explanation

·50·World
20.5-centimeter eyelashes: doctors cannot find an explanation

Chinese woman You Jianxia has been listed in the Guinness World Records for nearly a decade as the owner of the world's longest natural eyelashes. Most interestingly, her eyelashes are still continuing to grow. Doctors have yet to find a clear scientific explanation for this phenomenon.

You Jianxia's name was first entered into the Guinness World Records on June 28, 2016. At that time, the longest eyelash on her left eyelid measured 12.4 centimeters. After a re-measurement in 2021, the record was updated, and it was officially recorded that the eyelash length had reached 20.5 centimeters. This figure remains a world record to this day.

A woman holding her very long eyelash with her hand against a red background.

When her eyelashes began to grow rapidly, the woman consulted doctors. Experts attempted to link this condition to hormonal changes, genetics, or diseases, but examinations did not reveal any cause. It is noted that no one else in her family has such a trait.

You Jianxia herself attributes the extraordinary growth of her eyelashes to a period of spiritual solitude she spent in the mountains. She considers it not a defect, but a gift of fate.

The record holder states that the long eyelashes do not interfere with her daily life. On the contrary, because of them, she barely uses any eye cosmetics. You

A woman in red clothing holding a mirror in her hand.

Jianxia says she is proud of her unique appearance and, noting that her eyelashes are still growing, did not rule out that the world record could be broken again.

Guinness World RecordsYou JianxiaLongest EyelashesUnusual BiologyChina
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