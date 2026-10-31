Musk unveils device that allows blind people to see

Neuralink, the company founded by Elon Musk, has developed a device called Blindsight designed to help people who have lost their sight or were born blind. Musk stated that the device is technically ready, and now they need to obtain permission from the relevant authorities to test it on humans. He wrote about this on his X page on October 30.

Blindsight is designed to transmit images captured by a special camera directly to the visual cortex, the part of the brain responsible for vision. In doing so, the device bypasses damaged eyes and optic nerves to deliver visual information to the brain.

In September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted this device "Breakthrough Device" status. This designation serves to accelerate the review and approval process for the technology, but it does not mean its safety and effectiveness have been confirmed.

So far, the device has not been tested on humans. Neuralink reported that it has conducted experiments on animals, noting in mid-2025 that one of the monkeys had been living with the implant for three years.

Musk also mentioned the company's Telepathy technology. It allows paralyzed individuals to control a computer using brain signals. In the future, there are plans to transmit brain signals to limbs to help patients who have lost the ability to move.