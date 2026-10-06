In Brazil, a giant banner caught on a hot air balloon and tore to pieces (video)

In Brazil, a giant banner attached to a hot air balloon got caught on obstacles below during takeoff and tore apart. A video capturing the incident spread on social media, attracting users' attention.

The video shows the giant banner slowly ascending while hanging from the hot air balloon. However, before gaining sufficient altitude, it caught on trees or other obstacles, causing the large fabric to break apart into pieces.

Parts of the banner flew into the air and scattered in various directions. The footage created a very unusual spectacle for those watching the event from a distance.

According to the video circulating on social media, the structure of the giant banner hanging from the hot air balloon initially made it difficult to understand the cause of the incident. Some users even thought the video was created using artificial intelligence, but the footage clearly shows the giant banner catching on obstacles and tearing.