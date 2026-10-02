«I wish I had teeth down there»: A woman's words inspired Sonnet Elers to create an unusual invention

South African physician Sonnet Elers was inspired by a woman's words to create an unusual device designed for self-defense against violence. Named Rape-aXe, the device is intended for women and features tiny hooks on the inside designed to catch an assailant.

Elers says that when she was 20 years old and working as a medical researcher, she helped a rape survivor. The victim told her, "I wish I had teeth down there." These words stuck in Elers' mind, and she vowed to create a tool to help women who might find themselves in such situations in the future.

Nearly 40 years later, Elers created the Rape-aXe device. She mentioned that she sold her house and car to develop the device and launch the project.

The device is a special protective tool for women, inserted into the body like a tampon. The hooks on the inside are designed to latch onto the attacker's genitals during an attempted forced sexual intercourse. Elers emphasizes that this should stop the attacker due to intense pain, give the victim time to escape, and later help identify him at a medical facility.

Elers stated that the device does not cause skin damage. According to her description, once the device latches on, it should only be removed by a medical professional. This is planned to provide law enforcement agencies with the opportunity to identify and apprehend the attacker.

However, after its creation, Rape-aXe sparked sharp debates. Critics argued that the device could make the attacker even more aggressive, put the victim at additional risk, or create a false sense of security among women. Some have called it a "medieval" approach.

In response to the criticism, Elers stated: "Medieval behavior deserves a medieval consequence."