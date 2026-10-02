In India, electric wires are cut to clear path for a statue (video)

·60·World
In India, electric wires are cut to clear path for a statue (video)

A video has spread on social media showing a large statue getting caught in power lines and obstructing movement during a religious procession as part of the Ganesha festival in India.

The video shows that due to the height of the statue, electrical wires blocked its path. Following this, a person climbs on top of the statue and uses a tool to cut the wires caught on it. It is reported that the procession continued after the wires were severed.

However, there is currently no precise information regarding which region the incident occurred in or whether power outages occurred as a result of the wires being cut.

For reference, the Ganesha festival is celebrated in India in honor of Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom and prosperity. During the holiday, statues of him are carried through the streets. At the end of the festival, the statues are traditionally immersed in rivers, lakes, or special bodies of water.

Ganesha festivalIndiaElectric wiresViral video
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