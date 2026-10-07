Hungary stops its opposition to Ukraine and Moldova joining the European Union

·52·World
Hungary stops its opposition to Ukraine and Moldova joining the European Union

The acute political stalemate that has persisted in European diplomacy for several months has come to an end. Representatives of the European Union and official Budapest have reached a mutual agreement to hold the technical stage of negotiations regarding the membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the organization. Citing its sources, the influential European Rapporteur portal reports that Hungary is officially lifting the blockade it has maintained since the summer season.

This agreement removed one of the largest diplomatic obstacles on the path to the full integration of Eastern European countries into the European Union.

Next step: Two important negotiation clusters will be opened

The consensus reached by the parties creates a new legal field for the acceleration of the process:

  • Draft general positions: Next week, EU member states will officially coordinate the draft general positions for the negotiations;

    • Opening of clusters: If this document is approved, two main negotiation clusters regarding the internal market and competitiveness policy will be opened simultaneously for Kyiv and Kishinev;

    • Brussels' hope: EU diplomats express great confidence that this decision will be adopted unanimously by all member states.

Kyiv's task: The law of October 12 and the issue of national minorities

Budapest's consent is no coincidence — one of the main conditions is related to ensuring the rights of national minorities:

  • Voting in the Verkhovna Rada: Brussels and Budapest expect the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada to adopt a special bill on October 12 regarding the right of national minorities to education;

  • Solution to the problem: The entry into force of this exact law is expected to put a positive end to Hungary's long-standing objections regarding the education of the Hungarian diaspora in Ukraine.

Financial Times insight: Instruction to diplomats from Peter Madyar

Earlier, the influential Great Britain publication Financial Times had disclosed important information about the new political direction of Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Madyar:

  • The head of the Hungarian government personally instructed his country's diplomats not to prevent the sending of notifications to Ukraine and Moldova regarding the opening of the next two blocks of negotiations on internal market and competition issues;

  • This step demonstrates Budapest's transition from its previous strict veto policy to a stage of constructive dialogue.

This historic step taken by Ukraine and Moldova towards the EU is assessed as a decisive change on the path to further strengthening the European security architecture and regional political map.

European Union and UkraineEuropean Union and MoldovaHungaryBudapest
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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