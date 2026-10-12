Ryan Garcia shared a photo with 79-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger

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Ryan Garcia shared a photo with 79-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger

The WBC welterweight champion, the famous Mexican-American boxing star Ryan Garcia met with Hollywood living legend, 79-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger. The professional boxing star posted a picture with the famous actor on his social media pages and left a warm comment.

The American boxer briefly and sincerely described his photo with the famous movie star as "A generous man".

After a brilliant victory in the ring

Ryan Garcia recently celebrated another sensational victory in the ring:

  • Fast triumph on September 13: Garcia stepped into the ring in the main event of the "Zuffa Boxing" evening organized on the night of September 13;

  • Destruction of the British opponent: He fought against the famous 29-year-old British boxer Conor Benn and achieved a confident victory by technical knockout in the 2nd round.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Cinema legend and politician

The 79-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, who met with Ryan Garcia, has left a huge mark not only in sports and cinema, but also in public administration:

  • Political career: He successfully served as the 38th governor of California, one of the largest states in the US;

  • Position at the streaming giant: Currently, Schwarzenegger serves as the Chief Executive Officer for action projects at the famous Netflix streaming platform;

  • Cult roles: The actor has become everyone's favorite movie hero of all time worldwide with his unique characters in franchises like "Terminator", "The Expendables", and dozens of other famous ones.

This meeting of boxing and Hollywood stars was met with great interest by sports and movie fans on social media.

Ryan GarciaArnold SchwarzeneggerZuffa BoxingConor Benn
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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