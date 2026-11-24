On the Estonian island of Saaremaa, conservationists have captured a rare deer that resembles a fairytale unicorn on camera. A hidden camera set up to monitor wildlife recorded a small deer with a single horn-like protrusion right in the middle of its forehead. The unusual sight has sparked widespread interest, as reported by the Bild newspaper. Interestingly, the staff of the Lutreola Foundation conservation organization had not set up the camera for this deer, but to monitor the endangered European mink. However, the footage unexpectedly revealed another creature — a deer with an unusual horn. At first, it quenched its thirst. Then, looking around with curiosity, it approached the camera lens. It was at this moment that the single horn-like growth in the center of its forehead became clearly visible. The scene gave the impression of a fairytale unicorn wandering through the forest. Conservationists also reacted to the unusual find with humor, leaving the following comment on their Facebook page:

"A unicorn has been found on Saaremaa! The dreams of little girls have finally come true!" How did the single horn on the deer's forehead appear? Experts state that this unusual creature is actually a male European roe deer (Capreolus capreolus). Julian Heiermann, an expert from the German Nature Conservation Union (NABU), explained the natural causes of this phenomenon in a comment to Bild. Usually, such male deer develop two antlers. However, in rare cases, changes can occur in the growth and development of the antlers. "If the base where the antler grows is damaged or incorrectly formed, only one antler may develop," the expert explained. Interestingly, having only one horn on its forehead does not pose a serious obstacle to the deer's daily life. Like its counterparts in the forest, it constantly searches for food. It mainly feeds on tree leaves, buds, young shoots, grasses, and cereals. However, its unusual horn may cause inconvenience when competing with other male deer. According to the expert, it is possible that it may not have an advantage in clashes over territory or mating partners with other two-horned males.