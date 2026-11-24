Eldor Shomurodov's super goal against "Chorum" helped "Basaksehir" turn a 0-2 deficit into a 4-2 victory. After the match, Istanbul club head coach Nuri Sahin spoke about the Uzbek player's performance in the first half, the instructions given during the break, and the tactical changes made. In the 12th round of the Turkish championship, "Istanbul Basaksehir" played a dramatic match at home against "Chorum". Although the visitors led 2-0 by the 68th minute, the course of the match changed drastically after a long-range super goal by Eldor Shomurodov ten minutes later. Goals from Bertug Yildirim in the 82nd, 86th, and 90+1st minutes secured a comeback 4-2 victory for "Basaksehir". However, Nuri Sahin's post-match comments, especially regarding his explanation of Eldor Shomurodov's role on the pitch, were noteworthy. Shomurodov's movements adjusted at halftime Nuri Sahin stated that Eldor Shomurodov moved a lot in the first half, but this time his excessive positional rotation was not necessary for the team. According to the coach, "Basaksehir" needed more players in the penalty area and more crosses from the wings. "Shomurodov moved too much in the first half, rotating more than necessary. Usually, we want him to move exactly like that, but today it wasn't needed. We needed to enter the penalty area with more players. Today we needed more crosses from the wings and to fill the penalty area with players. I explained this to Eldor and the players during the break," said Nuri Sahin.

This instruction served to change the team's tactical approach in the second half. Shomurodov's movements were also focused on executing attacking tasks more precisely and increasing the number of players in the penalty area. Bertug Yildirim's substitution became a tactical turning point Nuri Sahin emphasized that the introduction of Bertug Yildirim and Umut Bozok changed the situation in the attack. According to the coach, after the tactical change, the team began to create more precise passes and dangerous situations. "After we brought on Bertug Yildirim alongside Umut Bozok, the tactics changed, and more precise passes and situations were created. Now, after the game, I can say that this decision was correct," said Sahin. Following the coach's decision, "Basaksehir" became sharper in attack. Bertug Yildirim scored three times in a short period, becoming the hero of the match. "I am the person who criticizes Bertug the most, and I am also the one who supports him the most" Speaking about Bertug Yildirim, Nuri Sahin praised the player's talent. The coach emphasized that he needs to use his potential more effectively and explained the balance between criticism and support. "I am the person who criticizes Bertug the most. At the same time, I am the one who tries hardest to support him. Bertug needs to understand this. He must use his talent as effectively as possible. Unfortunately, there is no room for emotions in football. I am an emotional person too, but one should not give in to emotions here. When the opportunity arises, he must take it," said the Istanbul club's head coach. Sahin noted that Bertug Yildirim's failure to go to the World Cup affected the player mentally. This situation upset not only the player himself but also those at the club.