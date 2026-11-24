Instead of throwing a broken washing machine into the trash, a man turned it into an unusual barbecue grill. A video showing his unexpected invention went viral on social media, sparking interest among users.

The man used the drum of the old household appliance and converted it into a grill suitable for cooking meat and chicken. As a result, an item that would usually be discarded became a device designed for outdoor cooking.

The most interesting part of the video was his humorous commentary. The author noted that in the "spin cycle," the chicken cooks until it turns a perfect golden color. It was this ironic description that triggered laughter and various reactions among internet users.

This idea demonstrates that old items can be given a new life, reused, and utilized in unconventional ways. However, when using such a device in practice, it is important to pay attention to the composition of the metal, heat resistance, and food safety.