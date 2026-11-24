The Uzbek chess player earned nearly 590 thousand dollars through tournaments in 2026. He took third place in the ranking of chess players who earned the most prize money in the world.

Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov has entered the top three athletes who earned the most income through tournament prizes in the chess world as of the end of 2026. Citing the updated ranking published by the World Chess organization, the ChessBase Nepal publication reported that the Uzbek chess player's annual income reached 589,061 dollars.

Sindarov is ranked 3rd in the world.

Javohir Sindarov earned over 589 thousand dollars

According to World Chess organization data, Javohir Sindarov participated in tournaments throughout 2026 and earned a total of 589,061 dollars in prize money. This result brought him to the third position among the world's highest-earning chess players from tournaments.