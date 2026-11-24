Uzbek grandmaster enters the top three highest-earning chess players of 2026!
The Uzbek chess player earned nearly 590 thousand dollars through tournaments in 2026. He took third place in the ranking of chess players who earned the most prize money in the world.
Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov has entered the top three athletes who earned the most income through tournament prizes in the chess world as of the end of 2026. Citing the updated ranking published by the World Chess organization, the ChessBase Nepal publication reported that the Uzbek chess player's annual income reached 589,061 dollars.
Sindarov is ranked 3rd in the world.
Javohir Sindarov earned over 589 thousand dollars
According to World Chess organization data, Javohir Sindarov participated in tournaments throughout 2026 and earned a total of 589,061 dollars in prize money. This result brought him to the third position among the world's highest-earning chess players from tournaments.
Only two chess players are ahead of the Uzbekistan representative — Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and American Fabiano Caruana.
Praggnanandhaa and Caruana — in the top two spots of the ranking
The first place in the ranking was taken by 21-year-old Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. He participated in 13 competitions in 2026 and received a total of 666,229 dollars in prize money.
His largest prize of the year was 200,000 dollars won at the Grand Chess Tour final in August. The Indian chess player defeated American Fabiano Caruana in the decisive match to become the tournament winner.
Fabiano Caruana is recorded in second place. The American grandmaster participated in 19 competitions and earned 664,326 dollars.
Carlsen and Wesley So are also in the top five
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and American Wesley So also entered the top five chess players with the most tournament prize money.
The chess players who earned the most income through tournament prizes in 2026:
1st place — Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa: 666,229 dollars;
2nd place — Fabiano Caruana: 664,326 dollars;
3rd place — Javohir Sindarov: 589,061 dollars;
4th place — Magnus Carlsen: 555,959 dollars;
5th place — Wesley So: 494,257 dollars.
A 2.5 million dollar match could change the ranking
However, there is a possibility that the situation in the ranking will change again before the end of the year. The prize fund for the world championship match between the current world champion Dommaraju Gukesh and Javohir Sindarov is 2.5 million dollars.
Depending on the results, this large prize fund could cause serious changes in the annual income ranking of chess players.
Javohir Sindarov's 2026 result once again demonstrates the prestige of Uzbek chess on the international stage and the success of chess players in high-level tournaments.
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