“A big fight is coming in 2027”: Who will be the next opponent for the invincible Mayweather?

Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather, who ended his professional boxing career with an impeccable 50-0 undefeated record, has once again stunned the sports community. The star nicknamed “Money,” who will celebrate his 50th birthday in February, has officially announced that he is seriously committed to returning to the big ring and intends to hold a super-fight.

Sensational statement in Albuquerque: Which of the four candidates?

Speaking during a live broadcast of a boxing night held in Albuquerque, USA, Mayweather spoke openly about his future plans:

“I want to have a big fight in 2027. It could be Ryan Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, or Conor McGregor.”

The American boxer has previously been in the spotlight for exhibition and commercial bouts. This year, he planned to hold two exhibition matches against Mike Tyson and Mike Zambidis, as well as a rematch against his long-time rival Manny Pacquiao, but these bouts did not take place due to various organizational factors.

Aspect / Indicator Floyd Mayweather's plans and indicators Age and status 49 years old (turns 50 in February), former world champion in 5 weight classes Professional record 50 wins, 0 losses (absolutely invincible result) Big fight deadline 2027 Main candidates Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya Upcoming fight Against Australian Matt Floyd in Thailand in December Fight status Exhibition “warm-up” before the clash with Garcia

“Age is just a number, but true skill never fades. Mayweather returning to the big stage is a guarantee of another record-breaking, high-grossing spectacle for the sports world.”

“Warm-up” in Thailand and the Ryan Garcia target

Recently, the 49-year-old boxer announced that he would step into the ring against Australian Matt Floyd in Thailand in December. Interestingly, Mayweather has described this exhibition bout not as a simple meeting, but as a personal “warm-up” before a potential fight against WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.

If the parties reach an agreement, Mayweather’s 2017 record set against UFC star Conor McGregor could be broken, potentially creating the next highest-grossing global show in boxing history.

In your opinion, how will a fight between 50-year-old Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia or Conor McGregor end? Can the legendary champion win again? Leave your thoughts in the comments!