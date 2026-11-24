Inter Miami forward and former Argentina national team leader Lionel Messi could return to the Copa America in 2028 in a new capacity.

According to information shared on social media by the Argentine outlet Motivaciones Fútbol, an option is being considered to involve Messi, who will be 39 at the time, in the process of working with the national team's young players. He could be tasked with sharing his experience as an advisor and mental leader, guiding the new generation of players without taking the field.

Aguero's experience and Scaloni's statement

According to the source, this role envisioned for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be similar to the duties of former striker Sergio Aguero, who supported the national team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. At the same time, Messi's official participation as an advisor at the 2028 Copa America has not yet been confirmed.

Just yesterday, Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni also spoke about the possibility of inviting Messi to the coaching staff:

"If he wants to join, there is no problem. Now that Walter [Samuel] is leaving, he can take his place," said Scaloni at a press conference held before the friendly match against Costa Rica.

Indicator / Information Details Potential new role National team advisor, mental leader, or member of the coaching staff Tournament 2028 Copa America Last match for the national team October 2026, friendly match against Benin (3:0) National team trophies 2022 World Cup, CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, Copa America (2021, 2024) Current club contract Inter Miami (until the end of the 2028 MLS season) Scaloni's contract Extended on November 12, 2026, until 2030

End of international career and club plans

As a reminder, in October 2026, Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team. His final match for the national side was a friendly against Benin, in which the Argentines won 3:0. In the national team jersey, Messi triumphed at the 2022 World Cup, the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, and twice at the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Meanwhile, it was officially announced on November 12 that Lionel Scaloni had extended his contract with the Argentina national team until 2030. The next major tournament for the national team will be the 2028 Copa America. Lionel Messi is currently continuing his club career, playing for Inter Miami under a contract that runs until the end of the 2028 MLS season.

In your opinion, what impact would Lionel Messi have on the team if he started working as an advisor or on the coaching staff of the Argentina national team at the 2028 Copa America? Leave your thoughts in the comments!