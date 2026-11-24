This decision is notable as it comes at a time when dissatisfaction among fans and the football community regarding the team's recent results has been growing.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso will retain his position despite consecutive defeats. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the club's management continues to trust the 44-year-old specialist and has not put the issue of replacing the coach on the agenda for now.

Chelsea's poor results in recent matches have raised questions about Xabi Alonso's future. However, the London club's management has no intention of dismissing the Spanish specialist. On the contrary, they have expressed full confidence in him and are committed to solving the team's problems together.

Chelsea does not intend to fire Alonso

According to information shared by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's management is placing full trust in Xabi Alonso. The resignation of the Spanish specialist is not being discussed at the club, and his position is not at risk.

The Londoners consider Alonso the most suitable specialist to lead the team. The management plans to rely not only on the head coach but also on his coaching staff and other club representatives to overcome the difficult situation.

This means that Chelsea is trying to overcome current difficulties not by changing the coach, but by continuing with the existing project.

The 1-4 defeat to Leeds has complicated the situation

The last few weeks have not been easy for the "Blues". In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea played away against Leeds and suffered a 1-4 defeat.

This result once again highlighted the team's problems. The Londoners have lost four of their last five matches.

Chelsea's position in the EPL table is also currently unsatisfactory. The team is in eighth place with 16 points.

It is time for Alonso to justify the trust with results

The club management's support for the coach is an important opportunity for Xabi Alonso. Now, the main task for the Spanish specialist is to eliminate the problems in the team, restore the players' confidence, and improve the results.

Although Chelsea's management does not want to make hasty decisions for now, in football, the strength of the trust placed in a coach largely depends on the results on the pitch.

Therefore, the upcoming matches will be important for Alonso, not only for climbing up the league table but also for justifying the club management's trust in practice.