It is noted that hired nurses will initially be paid a monthly salary of 1,900 euros (approximately 25 million soums). After their professional qualifications are officially recognized in Germany, the monthly salary will be increased to 2,500 euros (approximately 32.9 million soums).

An opportunity is being created for citizens of Uzbekistan to work in the medical field in Germany. The Migration Agency is inviting mid-level medical personnel to work in German clinics through the Globogate program. Within the framework of the program, candidates are offered not only job placements but also the opportunity to learn German for free and have certain expenses related to traveling abroad covered. This was reported by the agency's information service.

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What are the requirements for candidates?

Applicants wishing to work in Germany must meet the following criteria:

be between 20 and 36 years old;

hold a three-year medical college diploma;

have at least two years of work experience;

have no criminal record and be in good health.

Another important aspect of the program is that a 10-month German language course will be organized for participants free of charge. During their studies, they will also be provided with a stipend and accommodation. Furthermore, the costs of obtaining a certificate confirming German language proficiency at the B2 level will be covered.

It is also stipulated that the costs for visas, air tickets, and document translation required for travel to Germany will be paid for under the program.

Applications for employment are accepted through the xorijdaish.uz platform. Additional information and clarifications regarding the program can be obtained by calling the short number 1282.

Other vacancies for nurses in Germany have also been announced

As a reminder, on November 18, it was reported that the German company Bildung & Beruf GmbH had also offered 24 job vacancies for Uzbek nurses.

It was stated that the monthly salary for these vacancies would be between 1,850 and 2,050 euros after taxes.

Thus, several employment opportunities are emerging for Uzbek medical personnel wishing to work in Germany. In particular, the coverage of expenses for learning German, accommodation, and documentation is considered one of the significant opportunities for candidates.