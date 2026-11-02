Why was the entry of hundreds of Uzbekistanis into Georgia denied?

In the first nine months of this year, 473 out of 711 foreigners denied entry into Georgia were citizens of Uzbekistan. This accounts for nearly 67 percent of the total figure. This was reported by the "Dunyo" news agency.

It is reported that the main reasons for being denied entry include the inability to clearly explain the purpose of the trip, the lack of documents such as hotel reservations and return flight tickets, failure to provide a medical insurance policy, and the inability to confirm sufficient funds for living in the country.

As a reminder, starting January 1, 2026, a mandatory medical insurance requirement was introduced for foreigners traveling to Georgia for tourism purposes. The insurance policy can be in Georgian or English, in paper or electronic form. Its coverage amount must be at least 30,000 Georgian lari (approximately 11,200 dollars) and must cover the entire duration of the trip.

Therefore, citizens planning to travel to Georgia are advised to determine the purpose of their trip in advance and prepare documents confirming hotel reservations, return tickets, medical insurance, and sufficient funds.