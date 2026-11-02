In Uzbekistan, mobile radars are now permitted to be installed without warning signs

·58·Uzbekistan
In Uzbekistan, mobile radars are now permitted to be installed without warning signs

In Uzbekistan, the regulations for placing radars have been amended. It is now permitted to install mobile speed measurement devices, commonly referred to by drivers as "tripod radars," without special warning signs.

Previously, according to the regulations in effect, a "Radar" sign had to be placed 250–500 meters before the area where stationary and mobile radars were located. However, a government decree dated October 29 has amended this requirement.

Under the new procedure, the obligation to install a warning sign in advance is maintained only for stationary radars. The requirement to warn drivers via a special road sign before mobile radars has been abolished.

Thus, mobile speed measurement devices can now be placed on roads without providing prior warning to drivers.

Road traffic safetyMobile radarsRoad signsMinistry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan's rank in the internet speed ranking revealedUzbekistan's rank in the internet speed ranking revealed16 September 23:45150 km/h Tashkent–Samarkand highway: what will the toll be?150 km/h Tashkent–Samarkand highway: what will the toll be?23 July 19:25"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!29 July 11:49Visits to banks put to an end: Certain benefits will now be automatically credited to the "Baraka" social cardVisits to banks put to an end: Certain benefits will now be automatically credited to the "Baraka" social card3 September 09:14In Uzbekistan, prisoners may be allowed to make online purchasesIn Uzbekistan, prisoners may be allowed to make online purchases26 August 12:56Cash sales of alcohol in cafes and hotels may be permitted in UzbekistanCash sales of alcohol in cafes and hotels may be permitted in Uzbekistan27 May 16:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?