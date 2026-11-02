In Uzbekistan, mobile radars are now permitted to be installed without warning signs

In Uzbekistan, the regulations for placing radars have been amended. It is now permitted to install mobile speed measurement devices, commonly referred to by drivers as "tripod radars," without special warning signs.

Previously, according to the regulations in effect, a "Radar" sign had to be placed 250–500 meters before the area where stationary and mobile radars were located. However, a government decree dated October 29 has amended this requirement.

Under the new procedure, the obligation to install a warning sign in advance is maintained only for stationary radars. The requirement to warn drivers via a special road sign before mobile radars has been abolished.

Thus, mobile speed measurement devices can now be placed on roads without providing prior warning to drivers.