Unexpected incident in the match against Racing: Mbappe brings joy to a boy hit by the ball

Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Racing in the 11th round of La Liga attracted fans' attention not only for the beautiful goals on the pitch but also for a sincere and human moment that occurred after the match.

A young fan who suffered an unexpected blow during the game became one of the heroes of the encounter and experienced an unforgettable day thanks to the kindness of team star Kylian Mbappe.

Tchouameni's wayward shot and an unexpected meeting in the dressing room

During the match, one of the fans sitting in the stands found themselves in an unfortunate situation:

The shot headed for the stands: Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni fired a powerful shot toward the goal from outside the opponent's penalty area. However, the ball missed its target and hit a young boy watching the game directly in the stands;

Invitation to the dressing room: After the final whistle, representatives of the "Royal Club" did not leave the boy unattended and immediately brought him into the team's dressing room. There, the young fan met the star players in person and took commemorative photos;

Mbappe's joke and encouragement: Team striker Kylian Mbappe approached to check on the boy's condition and, to lighten the mood, made a sincere joke about his teammate: "How are you? Is everything okay? The problem is that he doesn't know how to shoot at the goal, right?"

Situation in the tournament table and upcoming matches

This convincing victory is of great importance for Jose Mourinho's charges: