Incomes of Russian oligarchs have sharply declined: who suffered the most?

Since the beginning of this year, Russia's largest billionaires have suffered massive financial losses against the backdrop of fluctuations in international markets and economic changes. According to authoritative analytical estimates, the country's wealthiest individuals have lost a total of over $28 billion in net worth.

A significant decline is being recorded, particularly in the assets of magnates operating in the industrial and metallurgical sectors.

The biggest loss and the most stable billionaire: Numbers and facts

According to the presented indicators, the main differences in financial losses are as follows:

The head of "Nornickel" suffered a record loss: Among Russian entrepreneurs, the president of "Norilsk Nickel" experienced the sharpest financial decline. His personal wealth has decreased by exactly $8.1 billion since the beginning of the year, currently standing at $21.6 billion ;

Minimal reduction for Alexey Mordashov: The head of "Severstal," Alexey Mordashov, was able to protect his assets better than others. His funds decreased by only $515 million and currently remain at the level of $27.8 billion.

Uncertainty in global markets and changes in commodity prices continue to exert direct pressure on the overall capital indicators of the Russian business elite.