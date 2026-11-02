8-year-old student in Kitob district receives B2 English certificate

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8-year-old student in Kitob district receives B2 English certificate

An 8-year-old school student studying in the Kitob district of the Kashkadarya region has successfully passed the CEFR exam, which certifies English language proficiency.

It is reported that Soliha Suxrobovna Yusupova, a 3rd-grade student at secondary school No. 11, scored 51 points on the CEFR English exam and obtained a B2 level certificate.

This achievement by the young student naturally sparks great interest among her peers. Her success has also been a joyous event for her parents and teachers.

We wish Soliha continued success in her studies and hope she achieves even greater milestones in the future.

KashkadaryaKitob districtCEFRSoliha Yusupova
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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