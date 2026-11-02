Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez grabs attention with her spooky Halloween look!

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez also celebrated Halloween in a unique way. She hosted a festive evening at her home in Madrid, surrounded by family members and close friends.

Georgina shared highlights from the evening with her fans on her Instagram page. In the photos, she appears in a spooky look fitting for the spirit of Halloween. The costume and makeup chosen for the holiday gave her appearance a distinctive touch.

Social media users were not indifferent to Rodriguez's festive look. Many warm comments and compliments are being left under her photos. Some fans praised Georgina's look as unique and very appropriate for the holiday spirit.

In this way, Ronaldo's partner captured the attention of fans not only with her family holiday evening but also with her unusual appearance on social media.