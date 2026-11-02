Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest champion in Formula 1 history

Italian racer Kimi Antonelli has secured the Formula 1 championship title ahead of schedule. To achieve this, a third-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix held on November 1 was sufficient. This was reported by Nur.kz.

The winner of the stage was Red Bull representative Max Verstappen from the Netherlands. Lewis Hamilton, competing for the Ferrari team, finished second, trailing the winner by a very small margin.

It is noted that on the day Antonelli won the championship, he was 20 years and 69 days old. Previously, the youngest champion in Formula 1 history was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who first won the title in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 134 days. Vettel became champion a total of four times.

Mercedes representative Antonelli became the third Italian driver in Formula 1 history to win the championship. This marks the first time an Italian athlete has achieved the title since 1953. Giuseppe Farina won in 1950, and Alberto Ascari won in 1952 and 1953.