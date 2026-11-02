Man sentenced to life in prison for burning a woman and her four children alive in Guzar

In the Guzar district of the Kashkadarya region, a man who doused a woman and her four minor children with gasoline and set them on fire has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the press service of the Kashkadarya regional courts.

It is reported that the incident occurred on May 15, 2026, at approximately 10:30 PM. The defendant, S.T., went to the victim's home in the Guzar district and got into an argument with her. Afterward, he poured gasoline from a five-liter plastic container he had brought with him onto the woman and her four minor children, who were inside a closed room, and set them on fire.

As a result of the incident, the woman and her four children sustained burn injuries. Thanks to emergency medical assistance and the treatment provided, the lives of the woman and two of her children were saved. However, a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl died due to their severe injuries.

During the court hearing, the victim requested that the defendant receive the harshest possible sentence.

"I ask for the supreme penalty. My two children will never come back. If you do not give a severe punishment, people like him will only increase. I ask you to impose the supreme penalty," she said.

By the verdict of the Kamashi District Court for Criminal Cases, S.T. was found guilty of committing crimes under Article 97, Part 2, clauses "a", "v", "d", "j" (intentional murder under aggravating circumstances), Articles 25 and 97 (attempted intentional murder), as well as Article 173, Part 2, clause "b" (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code.

According to the court's verdict, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.