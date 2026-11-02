Man sentenced to life in prison for burning a woman and her four children alive in Guzar

·98·Society
Man sentenced to life in prison for burning a woman and her four children alive in Guzar

In the Guzar district of the Kashkadarya region, a man who doused a woman and her four minor children with gasoline and set them on fire has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the press service of the Kashkadarya regional courts.

It is reported that the incident occurred on May 15, 2026, at approximately 10:30 PM. The defendant, S.T., went to the victim's home in the Guzar district and got into an argument with her. Afterward, he poured gasoline from a five-liter plastic container he had brought with him onto the woman and her four minor children, who were inside a closed room, and set them on fire.

As a result of the incident, the woman and her four children sustained burn injuries. Thanks to emergency medical assistance and the treatment provided, the lives of the woman and two of her children were saved. However, a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl died due to their severe injuries.

During the court hearing, the victim requested that the defendant receive the harshest possible sentence.

"I ask for the supreme penalty. My two children will never come back. If you do not give a severe punishment, people like him will only increase. I ask you to impose the supreme penalty," she said.

A bald man wearing a brown jacket looking to the side.

By the verdict of the Kamashi District Court for Criminal Cases, S.T. was found guilty of committing crimes under Article 97, Part 2, clauses "a", "v", "d", "j" (intentional murder under aggravating circumstances), Articles 25 and 97 (attempted intentional murder), as well as Article 173, Part 2, clause "b" (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code.

According to the court's verdict, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

GuzarKashkadaryaKamashi District Court for Criminal CasesLife imprisonment
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

It is reported that a stadium built through Open Budget was leased to an entrepreneurIt is reported that a stadium built through Open Budget was leased to an entrepreneur9 September 16:04Xoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al awayXoldorxonov’s winner: Andijon beat Mash’al away20 August 06:18Doriyev Show: Sogdiana Defeats Mash’al Away in GuzarDoriyev Show: Sogdiana Defeats Mash’al Away in Guzar2 August 22:47Shocking figures in Uzbekistan: 445 children under 14 raped in 4 years!Shocking figures in Uzbekistan: 445 children under 14 raped in 4 years!30 September 08:51A young bride's promise to her husband's friend and her final condition shocked everyone...A young bride's promise to her husband's friend and her final condition shocked everyone...28 October 17:47Female teacher who lived under years of pressure in Guzar passes awayFemale teacher who lived under years of pressure in Guzar passes away25 August 21:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent