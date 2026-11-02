Mass arrests outside the US Embassy in London: 325 protesters detained in one day

·13·World
Mass arrests outside the US Embassy in London: 325 protesters detained in one day

Mass protests took place in front of the US Embassy building located in the Nine Elms district of southern London, the capital of the United Kingdom, ending in a large-scale police arrest operation.

According to Sky News, the Metropolitan Police arrested a total of 325 protesters who had gathered around the building.

Reason for the arrests and Scotland Yard statement

This protest action was directed against an official decision adopted by London and Washington:

  • Support for a banned movement: Protesters expressed their opposition to the joint decision to include the left-wing Palestine Action movement on the list of terrorist organizations;

  • Charges under the Terrorism Act: According to Scotland Yard, the vast majority of those detained — 320 people — are accused of publicly supporting a proscribed organization under Britain's Terrorism Act;

  • Resistance and forced removal: The police department noted that officers were forced to physically carry protesters who refused to comply with lawful orders and refused to disperse, escorting them to patrol vehicles.

Upcoming Supreme Court hearings and Amnesty International's reaction

Reporters from the British broadcaster BBC emphasize that the action was deliberately organized:

  • Tactic to attract court attention: Experts believe that activists consciously chose to be arrested en masse in order to draw widespread public attention to the upcoming meeting of the UK Supreme Court;

  • November 4 appeal: It is on Wednesday, November 4, that a two-day hearing is scheduled to begin at the UK Supreme Court regarding an appeal filed by a co-founder of Palestine Action against the government's decision to ban the movement;

  • Human rights defenders' concerns: The influential international organization Amnesty International responded promptly to the situation, calling the mass arrest of citizens who were merely carrying placards under terrorism charges a shameful assault on freedom of speech.

LondonPalestine ActionScotland YardUK Supreme Court
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Protest against demolition of 600-year-old mosque in India: Police used gas and batons (video)Protest against demolition of 600-year-old mosque in India: Police used gas and batons (video)30 September 10:14Details of the violent clashes between protesters and special forces in FranceDetails of the violent clashes between protesters and special forces in France26 October 12:315 officials of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense cuffed following the death of 14 servicemen5 officials of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense cuffed following the death of 14 servicemen26 September 10:11Demand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in KyivDemand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in Kyiv20 August 23:05High-profile operation at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border: Gunfire and mass arrestsHigh-profile operation at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border: Gunfire and mass arrests6 July 22:30Arrests of Prominent Islamic Scholars in Russia Cause StirArrests of Prominent Islamic Scholars in Russia Cause Stir30 May 12:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once