Who is watching TV? It has been revealed where Uzbeks get their news from

A significant historical shift in media consumption has been recorded in the Uzbek information space. According to the results of a new national study conducted across the country, messengers and digital platforms have officially overtaken traditional mass media.

When survey participants were asked which sources they use to get news, events, and information about happenings in the country (among a total of 1,411 respondents, with the option to choose up to three answers), it was revealed that Telegram channels became the absolute leader with 51.6 percent. Traditional television, which had been the monopolistic leader for many years, fell to second place with 44.6 percent.

Where are the public getting their news from? (General ranking)

According to the survey results, the general distribution of information sources was as follows:

Telegram channels: 51.6%;

Television: 44.6%;

Other social networks: 41.6%;

YouTube and video blogs: 31.3%;

Internet publications and news sites: 30.0%;

Radio: 7.2%;

Official websites of government agencies: 5.9%;

Printed newspapers and magazines: only 5.2%.

Sharp differences by generation and gender

The indicators in the research table revealed that information consumption habits in Uzbek society differ radically depending on age and gender:

Youth in the digital world: 66.2 percent of citizens aged 18–24 and 60.2 percent of those aged 25–34 read news via Telegram. In this group, the share of TV viewers remains in the range of only 23–28 percent;

The older generation is loyal to tradition: Among respondents aged 55 and older, the picture is completely the opposite: 77.4 percent of them get their primary information from television, while the Telegram indicator drops to 28.3 percent in this category;

Women's and men's choices: While Telegram (53.9%) and YouTube (32.5%) are more popular among women, men showed more interest in internet sites (31.5%), social networks (43.2%), and radio (10.4%) news.

These figures clearly confirm that in Uzbekistan, the primary bridge for communication with the audience for state and non-state media structures, public relations (PR) services, and advertisers has already fully shifted to the mobile digital space.