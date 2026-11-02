Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces a revolutionary system for labor migrants (video)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the "Intil" International Language and Vocational Training Center in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent and held a special meeting dedicated to labor migration issues.

The head of state emphasized that our compatriots working abroad must be under the constant attention and protection of the state, and announced that unprecedented fundamental changes will be implemented in the system of providing services to them by state bodies.

"They are not just money senders": The President's sincere attitude

At the meeting, it was particularly noted that the state policy and attitude towards labor migrants have been raised to a completely new level:

Recognition of hard work: "Every compatriot working abroad is a truly brave person who works tirelessly for the livelihood of their family and the future of their children. They are also our citizens, our children," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

The sacred duty of the state: The President emphasized that regardless of which corner of the world they work in, protecting the life, dignity, and legal rights of every citizen of Uzbekistan is the continuous duty of the state;

Dignity and attention: Our compatriots abroad are now being taken under state protection not just as individuals who send currency to their families, but as full-fledged and highly valued representatives of society.

A new system within 10 days: "Online Mahalla" and the responsibility of ambassadors

A completely new mechanism is being introduced to quickly resolve the problems of our compatriots who have found themselves in difficult situations abroad: