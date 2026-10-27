Triumph in Formula 1: Antonelli achieves a sensational victory at the US Grand Prix in Austin

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Triumph in Formula 1: Antonelli achieves a sensational victory at the US Grand Prix in Austin

The 18th round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship — the US Grand Prix — held at the famous Circuit of the Americas in Austin, concluded with intense competition and unexpected results.

Starting from pole position, young Italian Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli displayed composure and high speed throughout the race, securing one of the most brilliant victories of his career. The second step of the podium was taken by Ferrari leader Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen rounded out the top three.

Heroes and key turning points of the US Grand Prix

The fierce battle from the start of the race to the final lap provided fans with great excitement:

  • Antonelli's total dominance: Kimi Antonelli, who took pole position, seized the lead from the start and, despite successive pressure from his rivals, crossed the finish line first;

  • Battle for the podium: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) secured 2nd place, bringing important points for his team, while Max Verstappen (Red Bull) used his experience to take 3rd place;

  • Hamilton on the verge of the podium: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, currently representing Ferrari, had a very active race but ultimately had to settle for fourth place;

  • Those who suffered defeat and accidents: For some drivers, the race in Austin ended prematurely — Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac), Franco Colapinto (Alpine), and Oliver Bearman (Haas) were unable to finish the race due to various technical problems and incidents.

US Grand Prix: Top 19 drivers list

Final standings and team results:

  • 1st place: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — Race winner

  • 2nd place: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 3rd place: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 4th place: Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

  • 5th place: Lando Norris (McLaren)

  • 6th place: Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

  • 7th place: Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

  • 8th place: George Russell (Mercedes)

  • 9th place: Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

  • 10th place: Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

  • 11th–15th places: Nico Hülkenberg (Audi), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

  • 16th–19th places: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Alexander Albon (Williams), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

Kimi Antonelli's victory in Austin is one of the most significant achievements of the season for the Mercedes camp, proving once again that the new generation of drivers can compete on equal terms with the championship leaders.

Formula 1US Grand PrixAndrea Kimi Antonelli
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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