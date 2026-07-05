Dog Named Tsunami Finds 26 People Alive Under Rubble

·55·World
Dog Named Tsunami Finds 26 People Alive Under Rubble

Following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, a search and rescue dog named Tsunami helped save the lives of 26 people. The specially trained dog detected survivors trapped under rubble, enabling rescuers to reach them faster.

According to Jorge Beyens, head of the cynology team operating in the disaster zone, 26 victims were found alive during the rescue operation thanks to Tsunami's help.

The specialist noted that nine-year-old Tsunami is specialized in searching for people in rubble, landslides, and other emergency situations. Training such service dogs typically takes three to four years.

Tsunami previously participated in recovery efforts following powerful earthquakes in Turkey. On that occasion as well, she managed to find survivors in locations where other search teams had failed.

The cynologist emphasized that the team is still systematically continuing search operations in the areas designated by the rescue headquarters.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez expressed special gratitude to Tsunami and her handler.

According to her, this brave service dog has become a symbol of hope for many people during difficult times. Rodríguez stressed that the work of Tsunami and her handler is an important part of the efforts of hundreds of rescuers.

VenezuelaJorge BeensDelcy RodríguezTurkey
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