Hundreds of sharks may approach the shore due to a whale carcass

On September 28, the carcass of a roughly 20-foot humpback whale washed ashore at City Beach in Perth, Australia. Soon after, great white sharks, attracted by its scent, approached the coast.

British wildlife photographer Tom Kavanagh captured footage of two great white sharks circling in the shallow water. The 36-year-old photographer noted that because it was a holiday, many people had gathered on the beach to see the wild animals.

Surf Life Saving WA received information about the whale at around 7:30. According to Gemma Sharp, head of Whale Watch Western Australia, sharks, including a large tiger shark, had already begun feeding on the whale while it was still out at sea. She emphasized that even after the carcass is removed, the scent and blubber remaining in the sand could attract hundreds of sharks for a long time.

The Westpac rescue helicopter recorded the presence of several great white sharks in the area. Later, rescuers spotted three great white sharks, nearly 13 feet in length, about 15 meters from the shore.

Following this, Cambridge Mayor Gary Mack closed the beach between Swanbourne and Floreat. Residents and tourists were advised not to enter the water and not even to bring their dogs to the area. The whale carcass is planned to be hauled away by a special truck and sent to a landfill.

The incident occurred shortly after 63-year-old Greg O'Neill was killed in a great white shark attack at Sorrento Beach on September 18. Additionally, Kavanagh filmed a bronze whaler shark near Scarborough Beach, while some swimmers and surfers were still in the water.